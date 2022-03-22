SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CEO Purchases $35,670.00 in Stock

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CEO Wendy Thomas acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.89 per share, with a total value of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,936. SecureWorks Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.85 million. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SCWX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SecureWorks presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SecureWorks in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 223.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

