SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) CFO Paul Parrish Acquires 5,000 Shares

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Parrish acquired 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $55,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 266,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,936. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 0.99. SecureWorks Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $26.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.09.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.11. SecureWorks had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. SecureWorks’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SecureWorks from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 23.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in SecureWorks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

