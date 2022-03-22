Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Down 1.1%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMYGet Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMYGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMYGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

