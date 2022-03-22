Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Shares Down 1.1%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 269 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $896.56 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sega Sammy stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. ( OTCMKTS:SGAMY Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

About Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY)

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

