Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.37

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and traded as high as $20.82. Sekisui House shares last traded at $20.80, with a volume of 28,126 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.85.

Sekisui House, Ltd. engages in the construction, sale, purchase, and administration of real estate properties; design, execution, contracting and supervision of construction projects; real estate brokerage and landscaping. It operates through the following segments: Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fee, Houses for Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, Overseas Business, and Others.

