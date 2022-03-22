Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.

SRE stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 13,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,478. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

