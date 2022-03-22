Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target Raised to $152.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.10% from the stock’s current price.
SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.29.
SRE stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, hitting $158.50. 13,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,478. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
In related news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $369,647.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
