Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $13,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 176.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $159.25 on Tuesday. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $119.56 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $141.76 and a 200 day moving average of $133.10.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 107.06%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

