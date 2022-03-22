Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.
ASAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30.
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
