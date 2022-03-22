Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,917 shares.The stock last traded at $14.83 and had previously closed at $14.29.

ASAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sendas Distribuidora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC raised Sendas Distribuidora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 13.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

