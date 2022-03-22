Sentinel Protocol Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $55.00 million and $6.24 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

