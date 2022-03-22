SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Shares Gap Up to $38.48

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $38.48, but opened at $39.84. SentinelOne shares last traded at $39.29, with a volume of 11,622 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.27.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.26.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 25.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $3,338,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.28, for a total transaction of $2,690,544.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,116 shares of company stock valued at $28,552,523 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,294,000 after buying an additional 2,046,225 shares in the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after buying an additional 2,569,713 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,295,000. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,323,000. 59.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

