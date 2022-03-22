Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SERA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sera Prognostics by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 273,817 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sera Prognostics by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $633,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the third quarter worth about $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

