Sera Prognostics (SERA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SERA stock opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94. Sera Prognostics has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $15.50.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sera Prognostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.
About Sera Prognostics (Get Rating)
Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.
