Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 560 ($7.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.41% from the stock’s current price.

SHB has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.54) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.22) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.82) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.56) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shaftesbury currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 635 ($8.36).

Get Shaftesbury alerts:

Shares of LON SHB opened at GBX 592 ($7.79) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 600.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 614.46. Shaftesbury has a 52-week low of GBX 528 ($6.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 668.50 ($8.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.