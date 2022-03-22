Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jonestrading lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.13). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 100.00% and a return on equity of 103.11%. The company had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

