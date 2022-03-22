Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $296.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $325.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHW. TheStreet cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Northcoast Research lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $394.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.90.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $245.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $233.32 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth $30,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

