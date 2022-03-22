Shiba Inu Tops One Day Trading Volume of $887.79 Million (SHIB)

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Shiba Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Shiba Inu has a total market capitalization of $12.92 billion and approximately $887.79 million worth of Shiba Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00046994 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.75 or 0.07054170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,560.48 or 0.99918182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00042424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043160 BTC.

About Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu’s total supply is 589,735,030,408,323 coins and its circulating supply is 549,063,278,876,302 coins. Shiba Inu’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . Shiba Inu’s official website is www.shiba.win . The Reddit community for Shiba Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy

Shiba Inu Coin Trading

