Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

SHLS traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,188. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $11.19 and a 1 year high of $37.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.35.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a net margin of 1.10%. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 228,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

