Shopping (SPI) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $288,112.00

Shopping (SPI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $8.36 or 0.00019600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $7.26 million and $288,112.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,998.02 or 0.07028582 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,618.97 or 0.99916278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping’s genesis date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,984 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars.

