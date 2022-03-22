Shore Capital Reaffirms Under Review Rating for Knights Group (LON:KGH)

Knights Group (LON:KGH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.52).

LON KGH opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.53) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £161.49 million and a PE ratio of 50.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 376.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 399.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.03, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Knights Group has a 1-year low of GBX 190 ($2.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 472 ($6.21).

In related news, insider Kate Louise Lewis sold 11,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 363 ($4.78), for a total transaction of £40,452.72 ($53,255.29).

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

