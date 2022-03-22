Shore Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO)

accesso Technology Group (LON:ACSO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of accesso Technology Group stock opened at GBX 830 ($10.93) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £342.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 732.93 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 824.32. accesso Technology Group has a twelve month low of GBX 520 ($6.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,020 ($13.43). The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

About accesso Technology Group (Get Rating)

accesso Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for the attractions and leisure industry in the United Kingdom, other European countries, Australia, the South Pacific, the United States, Canada, and Central and South America. The company operates through Ticketing and Distribution, and Guest Experience segments.

