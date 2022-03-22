Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN)

Wynnstay Group (LON:WYN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Wynnstay Group stock opened at GBX 589.80 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 553.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £119.79 million and a PE ratio of 13.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. Wynnstay Group has a 12-month low of GBX 420 ($5.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 615 ($8.10).
About Wynnstay Group (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
- MarketBeat Podcast: Produdtion Line Trading, How it Can Work For You
- 3 Gold Stocks: A Solid Bet Against World Volatility
- 3 Undervalued Consumer Stocks to Stock Up On
Receive News & Ratings for Wynnstay Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynnstay Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.