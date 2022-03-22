SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Critical Survey

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) and AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SI-BONE and AtriCure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SI-BONE 0 0 6 0 3.00 AtriCure 0 1 6 0 2.86

SI-BONE presently has a consensus price target of $32.40, suggesting a potential upside of 64.13%. AtriCure has a consensus price target of $87.22, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. Given SI-BONE’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SI-BONE is more favorable than AtriCure.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SI-BONE and AtriCure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SI-BONE $90.15 million 7.33 -$56.57 million ($1.70) -11.61 AtriCure $274.33 million 10.82 $50.20 million $1.07 60.38

AtriCure has higher revenue and earnings than SI-BONE. SI-BONE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AtriCure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SI-BONE and AtriCure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SI-BONE -62.75% -38.10% -28.02% AtriCure 18.30% -11.96% -7.96%

Risk and Volatility

SI-BONE has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AtriCure has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of AtriCure shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of SI-BONE shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of AtriCure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AtriCure beats SI-BONE on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

SI-BONE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc. engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain. The company was founded by Mark A. Reiley and Jeffrey W. Dunn on March 18, 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation. It also provides cryoICE Cryoablation System that enables the user to make linear ablations of varied lengths; EPi-Sense Guided Coagulation System, a single-use disposable device used for the treatment of symptomatic, drug-refractory, and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation; AtriClip System, an implantable device coupled to a single-use disposable applier; and LARIAT System, a suture-based solution for soft-tissue closure compatible with a range of anatomical shapes. In addition, the company sells Lumitip Dissectors to separate tissues to provide access to key anatomical structures that are targeted for ablation; Glidepath guides for placement of clamps; Subtle Cannula's to support access for EPi-Sense catheters; and various reusable cardiac surgery instruments, which are used during surgical procedures for repair or replacement of certain heart valves. It markets and sells its products through independent distributors and direct sales personnel. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Mason, Ohio.

