SIBCoin Trading Down 48.4% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One SIBCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000124 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, SIBCoin has traded 48.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $25,860.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,536.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.42 or 0.07042040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.22 or 0.00287342 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.94 or 0.00897924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.69 or 0.00100364 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.91 or 0.00462926 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.04 or 0.00416218 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,769,739 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.