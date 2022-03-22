Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Shares Up 12.5%

Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 657,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 251% from the average session volume of 186,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10.

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, Finland, Norway, and the United States. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and lithium deposits. Its flagship property is SlÃ¤ttberg project located in southern Sweden.

