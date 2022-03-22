SIG Combibloc Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) Trading Up 0.5%

SIG Combibloc Group AG (OTCMKTS:SCBGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 798 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 1,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SCBGF shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on SIG Combibloc Group from CHF 30.50 to CHF 27.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered SIG Combibloc Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SIG Combibloc Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SIG Combibloc Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.82.

SIG Combibloc Group AG provides aseptic carton packaging systems and solutions for beverage and liquid food products. The company provides aseptic carton packaging filling machines, aseptic carton packaging sleeves, and closures, as well as spare parts, maintenance, digital, add-on, training, and other services.

