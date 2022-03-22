Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 34,293 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 227,313 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $12.93.

SGML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sigma Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter worth $6,714,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $382,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,037,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after acquiring an additional 37,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

