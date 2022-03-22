SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $42,400,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth about $5,082,000. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.

