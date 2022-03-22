SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Trading Down 3%

SIGNA Sports United N.V. (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares fell 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.07. 159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10.
About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United provide sports e-commerce and technology platform. SIGNA Sports United, formerly known as Yucaipa Acquisition Corporation, is based in BERLIN.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.