Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head to Head Comparison

Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 39.74% 12.66% 0.90% MainStreet Bancshares 31.54% 14.65% 1.30%

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Signature Bank pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MainStreet Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Signature Bank presently has a consensus price target of $385.77, suggesting a potential upside of 20.36%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.08%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 8.41 $918.44 million $15.03 21.33 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.65 $22.17 million $2.64 9.28

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Signature Bank beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

