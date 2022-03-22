Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.67

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.67 and last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SMSMY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sims from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sims in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.56%.

About Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY)

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

