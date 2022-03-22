Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a SEK 150 price target for the company.

Shares of CLCMF remained flat at $10.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

