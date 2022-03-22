Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.75.

OMIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,450,000 after buying an additional 9,125,918 shares during the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,343,000. ARCH Venture Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,916,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after purchasing an additional 490,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 60.80, a current ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $33.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.62.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.