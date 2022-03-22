Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Up 0.8%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.58. 11,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)
