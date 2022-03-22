Sinopharm Group (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Shares Up 0.8%

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.58. 11,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 52,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.49.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDY)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.