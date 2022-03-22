Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Trading Down 5.3%

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 112,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 244,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The stock has a market cap of C$21.10 million and a PE ratio of -23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08.
About Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI)
