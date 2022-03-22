Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $117.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $108.80 million and the highest is $129.54 million. Six Flags Entertainment posted sales of $82.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $43.77 on Tuesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $35.75 and a 52-week high of $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

