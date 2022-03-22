Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.51 and last traded at $12.51. 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 39,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 target price on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on Skeena Resources in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.29.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
