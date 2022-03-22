Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. 153,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,086,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

SKLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.36.

Get Skillz alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative net margin of 47.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skillz news, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer bought 101,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,490,135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 36.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $443,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillz in the second quarter valued at $2,357,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.