Skycoin (SKY) Price Up 4.6% This Week

Skycoin (SKY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Skycoin has a market cap of $4.67 million and approximately $163,939.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skycoin has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

