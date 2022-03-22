SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLGGet Rating) will report $1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. SL Green Realty posted earnings per share of $1.78 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLGGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $85.54 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.05.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.63. 37,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,109. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

