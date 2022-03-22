SL Industries (NYSEMKT:SLI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.17

SL Industries Inc (NYSEMKT:SLI – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.17 and traded as low as $6.38. SL Industries shares last traded at $6.79, with a volume of 2,016,912 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SL Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SL Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. 17.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Industries Company Profile (NYSEMKT:SLI)

SL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures and markets power electronics, motion control, power protection and power quality electromagnetic equipment, and custom gears and gearboxes. The Company operates through three segments. The SLPE segment designs, manufactures and markets power conversion products in internal and external footprints.

