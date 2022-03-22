Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.75

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$16.75 and last traded at C$16.74, with a volume of 22905 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on SGR.UN shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Slate Grocery REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.25 in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of C$792.96 million and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Slate Grocery REIT’s payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN)

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

