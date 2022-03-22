SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Down 3.9%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) fell 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.99 and last traded at $38.12. 26,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,730,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.65.

SM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 793.16 and a beta of 5.50.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.32. SM Energy had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $854.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. SM Energy’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $381,034.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,309 shares of company stock worth $1,883,694. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SM Energy by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after purchasing an additional 356,505 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SM Energy by 1,265.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 136,642 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 126,637 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.