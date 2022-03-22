SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Shares Down 2.9%

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 6.87 and last traded at 6.98. 19,078 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,077,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at 7.19.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 7.27.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

