Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. During the last week, Smartshare has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,499.34 and $31,340.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.06 or 0.00077040 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000179 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

