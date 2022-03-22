Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.19.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $63.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of SMAR opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.58. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.77.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.60 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 30,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $2,246,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,439 shares of company stock valued at $17,424,818. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.