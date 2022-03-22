Smaugs NFT Market Cap Reaches $828,660.35 (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a total market cap of $828,660.35 and $71,833.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft

Smaugs NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smaugs NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.