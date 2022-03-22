Societe Generale Upgrades Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to “Buy”

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ISNPY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.20 ($3.52) to €2.70 ($2.97) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €2.50 ($2.75) to €2.70 ($2.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.10 ($3.41) to €3.15 ($3.46) in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo from €3.30 ($3.63) to €3.70 ($4.07) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

ISNPY opened at $13.66 on Tuesday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45.

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

