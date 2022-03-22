SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Shares Down 2.1%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.53. 4,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.

