SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE) Shares Down 2.1%

SoFi Gig Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.53. 4,862 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 7,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.99.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.81.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoFi Gig Economy ETF (GIGE)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Gig Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.