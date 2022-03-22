SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $333.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $307.00 to $333.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.29.

SEDG traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $312.08. The company had a trading volume of 978,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,896. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $389.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.27 and a 200-day moving average of $290.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 6,815 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.84, for a total value of $2,104,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3,047.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

