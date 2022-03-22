Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 424,271 shares traded.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.38.
Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.
