Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL – Get Rating) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 424,271 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 target price on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Solitario Zinc alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $50.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29,717 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in shares of Solitario Zinc by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solitario Zinc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solitario Zinc by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,332,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 230,800 shares during the period. 7.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition of precious and base metal properties with exploration potential, and the purchase of royalty interests. Its projects include Florida Canyon in Peru, Lik Zinc in Alaska, and La Promesa in Peru. The company was founded on November 15, 1984 and is headquartered in Wheat Ridge, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solitario Zinc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solitario Zinc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.