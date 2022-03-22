Solo Brands (DTC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Solo Brands to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DTC opened at $9.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

DTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $11,719,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $977,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

