Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Gap Up to $58.30

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $58.30, but opened at $60.92. Sonoco Products shares last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 1,733 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.06.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently -211.76%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after acquiring an additional 707,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,268,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,783,000 after buying an additional 701,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,021,000 after buying an additional 638,057 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,059,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,337,000 after buying an additional 377,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.