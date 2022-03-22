Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.70-1.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. Sonoco Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.800 EPS.

SON stock opened at $58.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of -68.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SON. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Research Partners upgraded Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 208,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.